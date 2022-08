Kudumbasree Executive Director takes charge

August 04, 2022 21:01 IST

Civil servant Jafar Malik assumed charge as Kudumbasree Executive Director on Thursday. He was earlier District Collector of Ernakulam. He succeeds P.I. Sreevidya whose inter-cadre deputation has ended. Mr. Malik who is currently State Information and Public Relations Director has been given full additional charge of the Kudumbasree.

