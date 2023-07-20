Kudumbasree Buds Schools turn to bamboo handicrafts

July 20, 2023 07:57 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Buds Schools run by the Kudumbasree for mentally challenged persons across the district has turned to bamboo handicrafts. The Kudumbasree completed a four-day training in bamboo handicrafts for its teachers, parents and students of Buds Schools.

Buds Schools have self-employment units managed by senior students and their parents. The Kudumbasree had spent ₹42 lakh to 30 such units in the last few years. Kudumbasree District Mission Coordinator Jafar K. Kakkooth said that 31 remaining Buds Schools would get financial help to start the self-employment units this year.

Training in handicrafts with palm leaves, soil and other recyclable materials was given to the students, teachers and parents some time ago in two batches. Kudumbasree started Trust Shops too to sell the products made by mentally challenged persons. “Trust Shops are apart from the regular selling points of Kudumbasree,” said Mr. Kakkooth.

Trust Shops are unattended outlets for selling Kudumbasree products, where the people can take home the items of their choice and deposit their price in a box. “It’s an experiment in people’s honesty. It has been a huge hit,” said Mr. Kakkooth.

There are nine Trust Shops in Malappuram district, including one at the Collectorate, and all of them are functioning smoothly.

Using bamboo, the Buds Schools will produce items like small baskets, fancy boxes, lamp shades, bangles, utensils like spoons, and steam cake or puttu maker.

Trainers K.P. Krishnankutty, Ramakrishnan and Praveen Kumar led the training sessions the other day.

Mr. Kokkooth inaugurated the training programme. Kudumbasree district programme manager K.S. Haskar, other Kudumbasree officials C. Rafeeque, E. Saji and P. Kaulath attended the programme.

Mr. Kokkooth said that Kudumbasree would tie up with the Forest Department and the Kerala State Bamboo Corporation to ensure the availability of resource materials.