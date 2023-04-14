ADVERTISEMENT

Kudumbashree’s Vishu markets open in 1,070 CDSs

April 14, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Vegetables produced by women joint liability farming groups, products made by microenterprises available in these markets

The Hindu Bureau

Vishu markets have opened in all 1,070 Kudumbashree community development societies (CDSs) in the State.

The markets opened on Wednesday to make available all the fare required for a sumptuous Vishu sadya (feast). Quality vegetables and fruits are available at reasonable rates in these markets.

In addition to the vegetables produced without the use of pesticides by the 89,809 women joint liability farming groups of the Kudumbashree, products made by Kudumbashree microenterprises are also available in these markets.

Vegetables ranging from Indian cucumbers used for the Vishukkani and pumpkin to chilli and moringa are available in the Vishu markets, as also chips of various kinds, curry powders, ‘chammanthipodi’, and powdered cereals.

The Kudumbashree has made arrangements to analyse the quantity of products reaching the markets and the participation of farmers and entrepreneurs.

The CDSs are responsible for ensuring the availability of products in the fairs. They are also in charge of safety and ensuring basic infrastructure there.

The markets, which will close on Saturday, provide the farmers and microentrepreneurs a platform to sell their products and enhance their income.

