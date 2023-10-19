Kudumbashree’s Ujjeevanam livelihood campaign for the extremely poor

October 19, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kudumbashree is coming to the aid of 6,429 families, identified by it as extremely poor, as part of a special livelihood campaign.

The campaign ‘Ujjeevanam’ is being launched as part of a government plan to eradicate extreme poverty in the State by 2025. A survey conducted by the Kudumbashree had identified 64,006 families living in extreme poverty in the State.

The Ujjeevanam campaign will run from October 25 to February 1. The campaign, in its first phase, will ensure a sustainable income for the 6,429 families who had expressed the need for livelihood opportunities during the micro-plan preparation for eliminating extreme poverty.

Skill training will be provided to members of these indigent families who are able to work, besides various other support as part of Ujjeevanam.

House visit

To ensure sustainable livelihoods for these families, house visits will be conducted till November 15 to understand the needs of every family. The house visits will be made by a special team constituted in each local body. Their livelihood requirement, projects that can be used to make employment available, and financial support needed, will be recorded in a special mobile app designed for data collection.

On the basis of the data collected through the house visits, a list of livelihood activities required by a family will be prepared by the team at the local body level by November 25.

The Kudumbashree’s microenterprise consultants in each community development society will prepare a list of individual livelihood projects for the beneficiaries, be it home-based employment, petty shop, lottery agency, or Haritha Karma sena.

They will categorise them into those in need of support such as wage employment and those whose problems can be addressed by providing them community enterprise fund for starting enterprises.

Skill training

After exploring the possibilities of livelihood projects on the list, skill training will be provided to those beneficiaries in need of it. If financial support is needed for projects prepared to provide the beneficiaries skill training, Kudumbashree will provide it by February 8. Financial assistance can also be provided through local body projects and sponsorships.

Kudumbashree officials say community level resource persons will be deployed to monitor the campaign. As many as 236 resource persons will conduct monthly evaluations and hand-hold the beneficiaries till the livelihood goal is achieved.

