Kudumbashree’s Snehitha: 11 years of solace to women and children

When Ramya (name changed) left behind 14 years of marriage to escape all kinds of abuse, she turned to Kudumbashree’s Snehitha gender help desk for succour and return to a meaningful life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Snehitha – that completed 11 years of service on September 10 – has many such stories to tell. Ramya suffered mental, physical, and sexual abuse from her husband. A teacher for a decade, she was locked up inside her house by her husband who suspected her fidelity. She even had to undergo five unsafe abortions. Ramya was prevented from loving her children or caring for them. When she could not take the abuse anymore and felt her life was in danger, she fled. Today, with Snehitha’s interventions, she has overcome the problems and returned to the teaching profession.

Snehitha was launched in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Malappuram districts in 2013. By 2017, it had extended operations to all the districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Snehitha provides women and children a safe space to stay, offers counselling, other necessary support such as legal through the district legal services authority (DLSA), rehabilitation in association with other government departments, and means of livelihood, besides interventions for gender equality and conducting awareness campaigns.

In the past decade, the Snehitha gender help desk at Muttada in the city has received over 74,000 calls. Most of them pertain to problems faced by women and children such as domestic violence, dowry demands, marital problems, problems faced by adolescents, and those related to elderly care.

In the past 11 years, it has intervened in 4,881 complaints to find solutions and provided temporary protection to 1,303 persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The help desk that functions round the clock has 11 women employees, two counsellors, five service providers, one office assistant, two security personnel, and one caretaker. Besides the toll-free number, Snehitha can also be contacted through WhatsApp and email.

It also provides a short-stay facility for night for women reaching the city for various purposes. Those unable to reach the Snehitha office in the city can approach ‘Mini Snehitha,’ its extension centre in Vithura grama panchayat.

Awareness efforts

The help desks creates gender awareness among students, provides a space for them to open up about their problems, and offers mental support through Kudumbashree’s ‘Gender Club @School’ and ‘Gender Club @College’ programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has also intervened to address postpartum depression through awareness classes and ‘For You Mom’ centres.

The services of community counselling educators are available in 83 Kudumbashree community development societies in the district as part of Snehitha’s field level activities. Sixty-four gender resource centres too are functioning.

Call Snehitha help desk at: 0471 2430661, 8089756463, 1800 425 88 55, 155339.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.