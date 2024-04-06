Kudumbashree’s Snehita gender helpdesk enters 10th year

April 06, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Snehita Gender Helpdesk here managed by the Kudumbashree district mission as part of its gender development programmes is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Apart from providing immediate and temporary shelter for women and children, Snehita helpdesk is involved in several activities to help the women and children in need of care.

Kudumbashree officials said that the helpdesk, which began functioning in April 2015 near Fire and Rescue Station in Palakkad, has so far enrolled 3,892 women and child with its registry. A total of 1,255 people were given shelter and more than 2,000 offered counselling.

Snehita helpdesk serves as a recourse for women and children who get drifted away from groups and get stranded during journeys. It offers round-the-clock free counselling and helps women and children get legal aid. “It also offers medical aid in emergencies. It conducts various awareness programmes for women and children. In short, it is a dependable helpdesk for any woman or child who has none to turn to for help,” said K.K. Chandradasan, Kudumbashree district mission coordinator.

Snehita helpdesk engages 11 staff every day, including two professional counsellors and four service providers. It has a mini library, a reading room and recreational facilities. It offers legal clinics every week.

The helpdesk introduced gender clubs in 119 schools and 19 colleges across the district as part of bringing about gender equality in the society. The district mission also offered programmes like ‘Be Confident’ and ‘Easy Exam’ aimed at instilling confidence among students to face SSLC and Higher Secondary examinations.

By joining hands with the Excise department, the helpdesk also introduced a programme named ‘Nammuthu Usru’ (meaning ‘our life’) in tribal areas to create awareness against drugs.

“We held many other programmes like ‘sheRo’, ‘Pennidam’, ‘Kalikkoottu’, and ‘Mochita’. ‘Mochita’ is a year-long programme against the practice of dowry,” said Mr. Chandradasan.

Children and women who face abuse, assault or other crimes can contact the Snehita Gender Helpdesk at 0491-2505111, 9605423474 or 18004252018.

