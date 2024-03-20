GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kudumbashree’s Quick Serve is now in 20 urban local bodies

Teams of professionals are trained to provide various services in homes and offices

March 20, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

R K Roshni

The Kudumbashree’s ‘Quick Serve’ initiative, launched earlier this month, now covers 20 urban local bodies in the State.

The Quick Serve teams of professionals are trained to provide various services in homes and offices.

Based on the urban service team concept, the teams provide services such as domestic work, elderly and child care, car wash, house cleaning among other things.

“We thought of introducing a single enterprise unit that can provide different urban services under the Kudumbashree,” says its Executive Director Jafar Malik.

Microenterprise units are being started in each urban community development society (CDS) of the Kudumbashree to provide Quick Serve services. Each unit will have 30 to 40 members, mainly neighbourhood groups (NHGs) members in the particular CDS.

The unit will conduct a mobilisation campaign to determine who are willing to become part of Quick Serve. This will be followed by a shortlisting process and those selected will be provided a five-day training.

Though the Quick Service model was initially developed for Thiruvananthapuram city under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission, it was extended to other urban areas too such as Alappuzha, Kayamkulam, Kottayam, Maradu, Thripunithura, Kalamassery, Guruvayur, Irinjalakuda, Chalakudy, Palakkad, Vadakara Payyannur, Koothuparambu, Neeleswaram, and so on.

Centralised training was conducted by the Kudumbashree for Thiruvananthapuram district that has two units each in four CDSs with five members in each unit. Of these 40 trained members, 11 have already got placements. Some of them have been receiving good pay too, Mr. Malik said.

Now with the number of team members exceeding 200 across the State, there are plans to develop a pool of master trainers to provide the training at the local body level itself. These master trainers will be microenterprise consultants, and they will cover a basic module spanning housekeeping, baby care, and other areas.

After this basic training, the Kudumbashree will shortlist the services of the trainees for specific areas and duration, be it hourly, part-time or weekly.

It will also provide loans to these units for purchasing equipment for house cleaning or car wash services as part of its self-employment programme.

A centralised call centre is also being developed for Quick Serve to ensure smooth operations. Refresher training is also being mulled after an analysis of the performances of the team members is conducted.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.