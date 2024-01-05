Kudumbashree’s push for empowerment of youth

January 05, 2024 11:47 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kudumbashree will organise ‘Talento 24,’ a programme to provide employment, and a former students’ meet as part of the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDUGKY) scheme, here on Sunday.

Minister for Local Self-government M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate Talento and launch the Talento Connect web portal at 12 noon at Travancore International Convention Centre, Karyavattom. He will also distribute offer letters to 1,000 youth who received training under the DDUGKY. Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, will preside.

The Kudumbashree is the nodal agency of DDUGKY in the State.

Karma Zimpa Bhutia, Joint Secretary (Skills), Ministry of Rural Development, will speak on ‘DDUGKY – Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow.’ He will also release Trailblazers, a book containing success stories of 200 youth who received training under DDUGKY and employment too.

Training

A motivation session by Mani Paul will be held from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. In the afternoon, awards will be presented to various persons who have performed exceptionally in various areas as part of the scheme. It will be followed by a cultural evening.

A highlight of the programme will be sharing of experiences by those who secured employment in various areas and saw their lives change for the better.

Till now, 73,759 people have been provided training in various courses under DDUGKY, and 41,702 secured employment. Jobs have been secured by the trainees in countries such as the UAE, the U.K., Germany, Australia, and the U.S.

Activities to ensure social security too are implemented as part of the scheme. Members of 952 families were provided skill training and 432 jobs. Members of 1,812 families wre included in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. Twenty-six orphans were also given training, and 18 of them secured jobs.

Local Self-government Principal Secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph will deliver the keynote address. Mayor Arya Rajendran, Shashi Tharoor, MP, and district panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar will be the chief guests. Kudumbashree Executive Officer Jafar Malik will be present.