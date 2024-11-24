Kudumbashree’s premium cafe to open in Thiruvananthapuram next month

A Cafe Kudumbashree Premium restaurant is set to open in the State capital next month.

The restaurant will be opened on the ground floor of a hotel opposite Government Press, near the Secretariat, here. The air-conditioned eatery will be able to accommodate up to 40 people.

Kudumbashree has formed a consortium by bringing together two Kudumbashree units with experience in the food sector. The consortium Ananthapuri Premium Cafe has Sindhu Pradhwirajan and Kumari Latha Y.as president and secretary.

This will be the sixth Cafe Kudumbashree restaurant to open in the State. The restaurants are already operational at Guruvayur in Thrissur, Angamaly in Ernakulam, Pandalam in Pathanamthitta, Iritty in Kannur, and Meppadi in Wayanad.

Menu

The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It will function from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The menu will include Thiruvananthapuram food, Malabar snacks, and sea food. There are also plans to introduce Arabic tandoori grilled dishes. The restaurant will provide employment to around 15 women. A shelf of Kudumbashree’s branded products made by its microenterprises will also be arranged at the restaurant.

The premium restaurant will also be listed on the online food delivery platforms.

The Cafe Kudumbashree Premium restaurants are an attempt to elevate the vast number of Kudumbashree’s food enterprises to the next level. Kudumbashree’s women entrepreneurs already run kiosks, canteens, catering services, Janakeeya hotels, Cafe Kudumbashree outlets, but these are mostly small-scale ventures. The Cafe Kudumbashree Premium restaurants are envisaged as more expansive facilities in terms of income and staff. They have common branding, logo, uniform, and software.

The Kudumbashree mission provides 25% of the investment as grant, while the rest has to be found through bank loans (Kudumbashree members have access to bank linkage) or self-investment.

More units have evinced interest to start the premium cafes in the district, say Kudumbashree district mission officials.

