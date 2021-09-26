Kudumbashree’s Onam shopping fete clocks ₹65.28-lakh sales

The month-long online festival was organised through www.kudumbashreebazaar.com

The Kudumbashree’s Onam Utsav online shopping festival has recorded sales of ₹65.28 lakh.

The month-long fete was organised through the Kudumbashree’s e-commerce portal www.kudumbashreebazaar.com. It began on August 18 and was to go on till August 31, but after receiving some 3,500 orders on that day, it was extended for two more weeks.

On September 15, the last day of the online fete, more than 9,600 orders were received. The day before, 6,197 orders were received.

The online fete was intended to support Kudumbashree micro entrepreneurs and farming groups who have been struggling hard amid the pandemic by helping them register good sales during the Onam festive season.

A total of 2,017 products, including snacks, spices, handicrafts, personal care products, and apparel, produced by Kudumbashree entrepreneurs were available on the portal, and 45,730 orders were received during this period. The maximum orders placed were for food products (37,655 orders), with grocery on top, followed by pickles and snacks.

As many as 325 orders, with a value of over ₹1 lakh, were received from outside the State. After food products, customers picked up personal care products (17,961 orders) and household equipment (3,377) the most. Kannur district listed the maximum products online –2,273. It was followed closely by Thrissur and Ernakulam.

Kudumbashree officials say some units even received 500 to 1,000 orders a day, making it tough for the small units to process them quickly despite having stocks.

While the units had been processing orders till now, these will be linked to the Kudumbashree’s district-level bazaars for speedy processing of orders.

The festival is also expected to revive the online portal, especially after it is hosted on the State Data Centre’s server, thus allowing an in-house Kudumbashree team to handle orders.