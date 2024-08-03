Kudumbashree’s ‘Njangalumund Koode’ to support rehabilitation efforts in Wayanad

The Kudumbashree mission will roll out a campaign to support the disaster-hit Wayanad district.

ADVERTISEMENT

With ‘Njangalumund Koode,’ the Kudumbashree will support efforts to rehabilitate people in Wayanad whose lives have been upended by the landslides and resultant loss of lives.

Special Kudumbashree neighbourhood group/auxiliary group meetings will be held either on August 10 or 11 to raise funds for the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. The NHG/auxiliary group members can contribute whatever funds they are capable of. Funds can also be collected from other people interested in lending their support. There should be no forcible collection of funds.

The collected funds will be submitted first to the Kudumbashree area development society concerned and then the community development society that will deposit them in the respective district mission’s bank accounts. After verification, the funds will be deposited in the State mission’s account.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.