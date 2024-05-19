Kudumbashree’s Mind Blowers targets 50,000 Balasabha members across the State

The Kudumbashree mission has rolled out Mind Blowers, a year-long campaign to hone the knowledge and talents of its 50,000 Balasabha members , besides giving them the first lessons in entrepreneurship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Launched in collaboration with the Bengaluru-based Udhyam Learning Foundation that works to foster an entrepreneurial mindset in young learners, Mind Blowers is being implemented at the Kudumbashree community development society (CDS) level to provide children skill training and guidance over a period of one year.

Fifty students, from Classes IX to XII, in each local body will be selected for the programme by the block coordinators. The children will come up with ideas related to local development and novel enterprises. After detailed discussions on these, they will prepare projects on this. The Mind Blowers campaign is intended to provide complete support to realise these ideas at the local level.

More than 1,000 mentors have been selected for providing the training. The State-level module development, State-level training for resource persons, and district-level training for resource persons have been completed. The boot camp for the children will begin on Monday. The campaign will be supervised by the district mission and the CDS concerned.

The campaign is being organised as part of the Kudumbashree National Rural Livelihoods Mission.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.