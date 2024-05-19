GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kudumbashree’s Mind Blowers targets 50,000 Balasabha members across the State

Year-long campaign to hone the knowledge and talents of the children, besides giving them first lessons in entrepreneurship

Updated - May 19, 2024 08:35 pm IST

Published - May 19, 2024 08:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kudumbashree mission has rolled out Mind Blowers, a year-long campaign to hone the knowledge and talents of its 50,000 Balasabha members , besides giving them the first lessons in entrepreneurship.

Launched in collaboration with the Bengaluru-based Udhyam Learning Foundation that works to foster an entrepreneurial mindset in young learners, Mind Blowers is being implemented at the Kudumbashree community development society (CDS) level to provide children skill training and guidance over a period of one year.

Fifty students, from Classes IX to XII, in each local body will be selected for the programme by the block coordinators. The children will come up with ideas related to local development and novel enterprises. After detailed discussions on these, they will prepare projects on this. The Mind Blowers campaign is intended to provide complete support to realise these ideas at the local level.

More than 1,000 mentors have been selected for providing the training. The State-level module development, State-level training for resource persons, and district-level training for resource persons have been completed. The boot camp for the children will begin on Monday. The campaign will be supervised by the district mission and the CDS concerned.

The campaign is being organised as part of the Kudumbashree National Rural Livelihoods Mission.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.