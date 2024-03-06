Kudumbashree’s Lunch Bell launched in city

March 06, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kudumbashree’s ‘Lunch Bell’ is aimed at giving the Mission’s activities a makeover by tapping into new possibilities without deviating from its objectives, Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Lunch Bell initiative here on Tuesday.

The Minister said the Kudumbashree was started 25 years ago with the goal of poverty alleviation. Today, Kerala had become the State with the lowest poverty rate in the country. The Kudumbashree had played a major role in bringing about this change in the State. Now, Kudumbashree should concentrate more on income-generation activities. For this, new possibilities should be identified and Kudumbashree activities expanded.

Kudumbashree’s biggest asset, he said, was trust. This was what drew people to Janakeeya Hotels, and led to nearly 1,000 such hotels getting people’s acceptance. Cafe Kudumbashree Premium that was opened at Angamaly recently has received a good response. Kudumbashree should be able to safeguard this trust and live up to people’s expectations, he said.

Mr. Rajesh also flagged off the vehicles distributing food as part of Lunch Bell.

Food should be ordered through Kudumbashree’s food delivery mobile application ‘Pocketmart,’ which is available on Play Store. In the first phase, Lunch Bell will cater to select locations in Thiruvananthapuram city. Lunches will be delivered to government offices, banks and other private institutions in and around the Secretariat, Assembly, Vikas Bhavan, and Public Office. A budget vegetarian lunch for ₹60 and a premium lunch with non-veg fare for ₹99 can be ordered through the app.

The food will be prepared in a specially arranged kitchen at Sreekaryam by unit members who have received expert training. Those making the deliveries too have been given training.

Plastic containers have been avoided for packing the lunches. Instead, steel containers will be used for food delivery in compliance with green protocol.

Antony Raju, MLA, presided over the inaugural meet. District Panchayat President D. Suresh Kumar was the chief guest. Kudumbashree Executive Director Jafar Malik and district mission coordinator Ramesh G. were present.

