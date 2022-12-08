Kudumbashree’s ‘Kuttampuzha Kappi’ to hit the market soon

December 08, 2022 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - KOCHI

A branded coffee powder produced under the Kudumbashree Tribal Development Project is all set to hit the market shortly.

‘Kuttampuzha Kappi’ will be produced and marketed by Roopasree micro enterprise unit at Kuttampuzha. This will add to the list of products, including honey, branded as Kuttampuzha Honey, and arrowroot powder, already being marketed under the Tribal Development Project at Kuttampuzha.

A building allocated by Kuttampuzha panchayat is being developed into a production unit with a small outlet also planned alongside. Five tribal Kudumbashree members are fully engaged in the coffee project, which is fully subsidised with an initial investment of around ₹1 lakh. They procure coffee and turn it into coffee powder and are also involved in packaging, labelling, and marketing.

“Some of them grow coffee in their own backyard and procure raw coffee from the region. We have already bought a grinding machine to grind coffee beans into powder. Coffee powder produced in small quantities on a trial basis and sold at local outlets and through the Kudumbashree Bazaar at Kolanchery has already evoked an encouraging response. People seem to prefer the product knowing that it is devoid of chemicals or preservatives,” said K. Ponni, District Programme Manager, Kudumbashree Tribal Development Project.

The grinding machine has an installed capacity to produce 25 kg of powder in an hour. Before the machine was bought, coffee beans were ground outside. An order has also been placed for a coffee roasting machine, and it will replace the present manual roasting for which members have customised vessels and stoves.

“The idea is to ramp up procurement of raw coffee even from interior tribal hamlets once the unit is up and running,” said Ms. Ponni.

The outlet planned alongside the production unit is aimed at targeting people, especially tourists passing by the area. “We also showcase our products at conventions and other events where the Kudumbashree is allocated space. It is not merely about sales but telling the world about the indigenous tribal products of the Kudumbashree. Recently, we had displayed our products at a national seminal held at the CIAL convention centre,” said Ms. Ponni.

Kuttampuzha Honey is already much in demand and is sold directly even before it reaches the outlets during the two seasons in a year from March to April and between September and November.

