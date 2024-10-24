Kudumbashree’s ‘Kanas Jaga’ to feature short films by tribal children, book releases

A festival of short films by children from tribal communities, release of books by children and a teachers’ meet will be held in Kochi, Kerala, on October 26 and 27 under Kudumbashree’s Kanas Jaga programme. United Nations (UN) representatives and delegates from Talent Book of World Records will participate in the programme.

Kanas Jaga (dream place) is a project under the leadership of the Kudumbashree Mission aimed at making indigenous children excel in different fields and make them aware of the place they live in, its climate, climate change, social issues, children’s rights and empowerment.

The Kanas Jaga programme is aimed at comprehensive development of children, education, nutritious food supply, healthcare, cultural protection and financial empowerment.

In order to foster their talents and creativity, Kanas Jaga has been organising various programme. One of the programmes is short films on pressing issues centred around children. The films present both the problems and solutions that are suggested by children. A festival of these films is part of the two-day programme, said B. Sreejith, programme officer for Social Inclusion and Social Development, at a press conference here on Thursday (October 24, 2024).

Nearly 3,000 children in groups of 30 to 50 in 100 batches have been trained in filmmaking. Each of the batches produced a short film with the children themselves involved in drawing up the stories, writing the screenplays and filming.

Nine books

Nine books have been written by the Kanas Jaga group children. These books will be released at the event.

Kanas Jaga is being implemented among indigenous communities in Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts.

The short film festival will be held at St. Theresa’s College in the city on October 26 and 27.

