Kudumbashree’s gender-equality oath not withdrawn, clarifies M.B. Rajesh

December 05, 2022 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A gender-equality oath as part of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM)‘s Nayi Chethana gender campaign, being organised by the Kudumbashree Mission in Kerala, has not been withdrawn, Minister for Local-Self Governments M.B. Rajesh clarified on Monday. The oath kicked up a row with certain Islamist organisations opposing specific portions of it that spoke for equal property rights for female members of the family too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Claims were also made from certain quarters, including by the Bharatiya Janata Party, that the Kudumbashree has decided to remove these portions of the oath under pressure from fundamentalist forces. A press release from the Kudumbashree executive director on Sunday had said the reports of the Kudumbashree withdrawing the oath were false. The Kudumbashree, the nodal agency of the gender campaign, will be organising activities to raise gender-related issues for the next four weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US