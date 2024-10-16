Kudumbashree’s crime mapping project covers six more panchayats in Kozhikode

The third phase of the field-level survey and data collection as part of the District Kudumbashree Mission’s crime mapping project for improving the safety of women and children has been completed in six more grama panchayats in Kozhikode district.

A comprehensive report using the consolidated data will be published in two months to make the required field-level interventions.

The first and second phases of the project had already covered 12 grama panchayats in the district with the support of a team of trained resource persons.

According to project coordinators, the pattern of crimes against women and children, nature of each offence, location data, details of legal action taken, and the possibilities to prevent such incidents were the major areas covered during the survey and data collection work.

“Our plan is to cover all grama panchayats in Kozhikode in a phased manner and use this data to adopt proactive measures for improving the safety of women and children. We have been part of this initiative since 2017,” says Kudumbashree’s district coordinator Kavitha Sathyan.

She says the surveys were carried out by resource persons close to the people at the grassroots level and capable of gathering accurate data for the initiative.

The panchayats covered in the third phase include Azhiyur, Vanimel, Narippatta, Nochad, Chathamangalam and Thalakkulathur. Mavoor, Edacheri, Puthuppadi, Balussery, Olavanna, Chorode, Meppayur, Chemanchery, Cheruvannur, Nanminda, Thiruvallur and Kavilumpara were covered in the first and second phases.

Nishida Saibuni, District Programme Manager (Gender) of the mission, says accurate spot marking of problem spots using different colour codes is one of the highlights of the initiative. “We will superimpose such problem spots on the maps of each panchayat, which will be available for quick reference after publishing the final report,” she adds.

Spot marking will largely cover hotspots where people have complained of anti-social activities, stray dog menace, chain snatching, and various types of assaults on women and children. The first and second phase reports have already brought to light such vulnerable locations in 12 panchayats, which have been superimposed on the panchayat-level maps.