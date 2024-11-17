Kudumbashree’s CONNECT 2024 job fair held

Women must be ready to start income-generating enterprises on their own. One of the biggest responsibilities of the Kudumbashree movement is to provide training to women to become entrepreneurs, said R. Bindu, Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice.

She was speaking at the inauguration of CONNECT 2024 Employment Fair, organised by the Kudumbashree Thrissur District Mission at the Rajiv Gandhi Town Hall in Irinjalakuda, on Saturday as part of the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) and Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission projects.

“Educated women are the wealth of the State. Our goal, in collaboration with the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission, through these employment fairs, is to create job opportunities that align with their interests and skills. Empowering women economically is crucial. Financial self-sufficiency is one of the most important elements of women empowerment,” the Minister said.

The fair also provided opportunities for jobseekers, aged 18 to 40, to find jobs suited to their qualifications. Additionally, free skill training was offered to youth, aged 18 to 35, as part of the initiative.

The event was chaired by Latha Chandran, vice-president of the Thrissur district panchayat, and Lalitha Balan, president of Irinjalakuda block panchayat, was the chief guest.

The employment fair covered several sectors, including IT, banking & finance, insurance, and hospitality. A total of 42 employers participated, and more than 1,200 job seekers attended the event, with over 500 individuals selected in the first round of interviews.

