Kudumbashree’s bid to make Kerala a happier society

The Kudumbashree Mission will open ‘Happiness Centres’ to give Kerala society a happy face.

The centres are being launched as part of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission FNHW (food, nutrition, health and WASH) being implemented through Kudumbashree.

A two-day workshop to frame ideas for preparing the scheme’s guidelines and method got under way here on Thursday.

The happiness centres will come up in 168 model community development societies of Kudumbashree as part of preliminary activities of the scheme that foregrounds the idea of ‘Happy Kerala.’ It aims at ensuring the comprehensive welfare and betterment of each person in society to make each family a centre of happiness. Besides doing well in the happiness index, Kerala will become a model for other States, a statement here from Kudumbashree said.

Problems faced by an individual or family in areas such as equality, financial stability, environment, mental health, arts, sports, literature, sanitation, and democratic values will be addressed to guide them to lead a happier life. As a first step, a survey would be held in the model community development society (CDS), the top tier of the Kudumbashree network, and micro-plans will be prepared for improving each family’s happiness index. It will be on this basis that the happiness index suited to social conditions in the State will be prepared. After analysis by experts from various fields, the project activities will be launched. These will be integrated with various Kudumbashree projects.

Centre of happiness

The happiness centres will provide the support needed to make each family a centre of happiness. FNHW resource persons will be appointed in each model CDS for effective functioning of the project. Committees comprising people’s representatives and those from the Kudumbashree three-tier network will be formed. Training will be provided to Kudumbashree members and officials and coordination with various departments ensured.

The project will be implemented to benefit each person in society, be it children, youth, adults, or the elderly, the statement said.

