Kerala

Kudumbashreehotels to sellmeals at ₹25

more-in

The Ambalappuzha and Cherthala taluks will be declared hunger-free zones in April, followed by more areas in the 2020-21 financial year.

Kudumbashree will start 1,000 hunger-free hotel initiatives to provide food at a fair rate of ₹25 as part of a project announced in the last budget to transform Kerala into a a hunger-free State. The Hunger-free Kerala project assumes significance as the country has been sliding down the World Hunger Index rankings.

The scheme, given final shape by the Food Department, will be implemented through voluntary organisations and institutions who would deliver food to bedridden patients at home for free. At least 10% of the meals should be given free through sponsorship.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2020 11:17:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kudumbashreehotels-to-sellmeals-at-25/article30765777.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY