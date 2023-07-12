HamberMenu
Kudumbashree workshop to focus on convergence of development programmes, exploring livelihood models

Ministry of Rural Development and Ministry of Panchayati Raj to make presentations on effective implementation of convergence of various projects and its benefits

July 12, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day workshop on ‘Panchayati Raj institutions and community-based organisations—universalisation of convergence’, organised by the Union Ministry of Rural Development and the Kudumbashree will begin at Kovalam here on Thursday.

The workshop is aimed at introducing suitable models of convergence in the functioning of Panchayati Raj institutions and community-based organisations, and presenting the vision of the Ministry of Rural Development and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. It aims at giving emphasis to activities that result in the convergence of rural poverty alleviation projects focussing on citizen-centric governance, distribution of services to indigent sections, and availability of livelihood models with grama panchayat development schemes.

Representatives of the two Ministries will make presentations on the effective implementation of this convergence and its benefits.

The Union government has recognised the Kudumbashree as the National Resource Organisation (NRO) for poverty alleviation in other States since 2013.

NRO chief operating officer Sajith Sukumaran will deliver the welcome address at the workshop that will begin at 9.30 a.m. at Hotel Uday Samudra.

Union Rural Development Secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh will deliver the keynote address. Union Panchayati Raj Secretary Sunil Kumar, former Chief Secretary S.M. Vijayanand, Local Self-Government Additional Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan will speak at the workshop.

