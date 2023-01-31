HamberMenu
Kudumbashree workshop on broiler production today

January 31, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A one-day workshop on ‘Strategies for sustainable and safe commercial broiler production’ for stakeholders of the Kudumbashree’s Kerala Chicken project will be held at hotel Grand Chaithram here on Wednesday.

Being organised by the Kudumbashree and the Animal Husbandry Department, the workshop will be organised by the Kudumbashree Executive Director Jafar Malik. Animal Husbandry Director A. Kowsigan will deliver the welcome address. Representatives of KEPCO (Kerala State Poultry Development Corporation); Brahmagiri Development Society, and Meat Products of India Ltd. will participate in the workshop.

