Kudumbashree workshop focusses on convergence models

July 14, 2023

A two-day workshop on ‘Panchayati Raj institutions and community-based organisations-universalisation of convergence’ organised by the Union Ministry of Rural Development and the Kudumbashree began at Kovalam here on Thursday.

The workshop laid focus on the universalisation of convergence for rural poverty alleviation and achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Union Rural Development Secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh who participated in the workshop online said effective convergence would help strengthen grama panchayats, ensure transparency in project implementation, and improve States’ financial growth.

A number of development models, including promotion of livelihood projects, were being implemented through the Kudumbashree National Resource Organisation (NRO) in States. Convergence models implemented on a pilot basis had improved the living standards of the rural population. The Union Rural Development Ministry aimed at implementing such projects in all States and select blocks in phases, he said.

Achieving goals

Convergence between Panchayati Raj institutions and community-based organisations in the State had been of huge help in achieving SDGs such as drinking water, sanitation, health, poverty alleviation, social security, gender equality, quality education, employment and financial growth, and participatory planning, Union Panchayati Raj Secretary Sunil Kumar who participated in the workshop online said.

Representatives from other States taking part in the workshop should observe these and try to implement them in their own States. This would help achieve participation in an productive transformation process, he said.

NRO chief operating officer Sajith Sukumaran delivered the welcome address. Former Chief Secretary S.M. Vijayanand, and Local Self-government Additional Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan spoke.

Ahead of expansion of convergence projects, Kudumbashree Director Anil P. Antony signed agreements with Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Puducherry. Union Rural Development joint secretary Smriti Sharan released a book ‘Convergence Chronicle’ on convergence projects implemented on pilot basis by handing it over to Mr. Vijayanand.

The representatives in six groups visited BUDS School, anganwadi, budget hotel and various Haritha Karma Sena units in Venganoor, Balaramapuram, Kottukal, Kanjiramkulam, Pallichal, and Karakulam panchayats to witness best models being implemented through the Kudumbashree.

