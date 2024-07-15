Kudumbashree workers to be trained in snake catching and handling

The Forest Department will rope in Kudumbashree workers to bolster snake-catching efforts in the State this year onwards.

Volunteers of the Kudumbasree Mission will be imparted training in snake handling and catching through a series of workshops that will commence on Tuesday on the occasion of the World Snake Day observance.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, in a statement on Monday, emphasised Kerala’s pioneering role in human-snake conflict management, becoming the first State to implement guidelines for safe snake capture and release in August 2020. Over 4,500 individuals have received certification in snake handling through departmental training programmes.

He emphasised the close coordination among forest officials and volunteers on WhatsApp groups, with district coordinators tasked with organising activities in each district.

At a time when snakebites account for the most number of deaths due to human-animal conflicts in Kerala, the Forest department’s SARPA (Snake Awareness Rescue and Protection) application has brought about a drastic reduction in snakebite deaths since its inception in January 2021.

The Minister highlighted that from 130 deaths in 2019, fatalities dropped to 40 in 2023 and a mere six deaths recorded thus far in 2024, underscoring the application’s effectiveness. It enables users to upload photos of dangerous snakes, prompting swift response from department rescue teams to safely capture and relocate them. The SARPA application has facilitated the rescue of 41,656 snakes thus far, he added.

Mr. Saseendran will formally inaugurate the World Snake Day observance on Tuesday.