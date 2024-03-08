Kudumbashree workers to be permitted to work from home for a day during menstrual period

March 08, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh has announced that Kudumbashree employees will be permitted to work from home for a day during menstrual period.

Inaugurating the International Women’s Day observance organised here on Friday, Mr. Rajesh pointed out that the decision adopted by the governing body of Kudumbashree Mission was borne out of a compassionate stance towards the difficulties faced by women during menstruation.

He also formally declared the launch of a gender point person system under which trained staff will be deployed at the levels of area development societies (ADS) and community development societies (CDS) to coordinate women empowerment programmes in ‘ayalkoottams’ (neighbourhood groups) and work to create women and child-friendly spaces. The gender point persons will also be tasked with propagating awareness regarding gender discrimination.

The Minister also inaugurated the ‘Quick Serve’ programme through which specially-trained workers could be enlisted for various works in urban areas including house cleaning, cooking and housekeeping.

Local Self-Government department Principal Secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph presided over the function. Gender advisor to the State government T.K. Anandi, filmmaker Vidhu Vincent, actor Shylaja P. Ambu, poet Vijayarajamallika, Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat member Geetha Nazeer and Varkala block panchayat president Smitha Sundaresan were also present on the occasion.

