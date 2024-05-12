Kudumbashree women farmers to be given training in use of drones in agriculture

Kudumbashree women farmers are set to go smart with 50 of them learning how to use drones in their fields.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kudumbashree Mission, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, and the Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) will together organise the four-day training in use of drones in agriculture at the CTCRI from Monday.

Field-level training

The initiative is aimed at training the Kudumbashree joint liability group (JLG) farmers in using the latest technology to achieve good results and improve their financial situation. This is intended to be achieved by transforming ordinary women farmers into those who engage in smart agriculture through field-level training.

ADVERTISEMENT

The women taking part in the training have been provided with drones. On the first day, they will be familiarised with the agridrone hardware such as high-resolution cameras and sensors; GPS technology; and maintenance and servicing of drones.

The next day, hands-on training using simulators will be provided on the drone controller set-up, basic control, flight modes, and with drone flying using training drones.

The third day will focus on hands-on training with agridrones, mapping and spraying using drones, landing, take off, troubleshooting, and so on. On the final day of the training, a question-answer session will be followed by a discussion and feedback.

Innovative farming

The Kudumbashree will conduct a number of trainings in innovative farming and agribusiness and allied enterprises this year. The drone training marks the start of the training programmes.

Kudumbashree executive director in-charge Bindu K.S. will inaugurate the training at 10 a.m. on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.