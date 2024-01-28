Kudumbashree women attend R-Day celebrations

January 28, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Ten women part of the Kudumbashree Mission from the State attended the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi last Friday.

The celebrations that laid thrust on women power saw 10 Kudumbashree members and their family members get an invite from the Union Ministry of Rural Development – to visit the national capital. The women who were selected for their standout work in various sectors also got the opportunity to attend a dinner that was hosted by Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh.

The group reached the national capital on January 24. After witnessing the Republic Day celebrations, the group visited major tourist destinations and historical places and returned on Saturday.

PMAY (Urban), PM SVANidhi and LIFE Mission beneficiaries from the State also attended the Republic Day celebrations following invitation from the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry. They also interacted with Union Minister for Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri. The beneficiaries included two persons who were awarded by the Union Ministry for their works under the PMAY (Urban) and two persons selected from urban local bodies for excellence in implementing the programme.

Besides PMAY (Urban), PM SVANidhi too is implemented in the State through the Kudumbashree. Two beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi who had taken loans twice – for floating a new venture or further developing it – and repaid them on time, and who had taken a third loan also attended the Republic Day celebrations.