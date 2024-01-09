Kudumbashree urban learning internship programme held

January 09, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A one-day orientation for the first batch of the urban learning internship programme as part of the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) being implemented in the State by the Kudumbashree was organised at Thycaud here on Tuesday.

The orientation was aimed at reviewing the development and achievements attained in urban areas through the NULM and identifying novel ways of improving NULM activities.

The internship programme is being implemented in the 93 urban local bodies in the State. Twenty-nine persons have been selected for the orientation in the first batch. Of them, three will do their internship at the Kudumbashree State mission for three months, and 26 in various municipalities/corporations for two months.

The remaining trainees will be selected by January 25 to complete the internship in 93 urban local bodies.

A report prepared by them on three important subjects identified by the Kudumbashree will be submitted to the Union government.

The first is on how the NULM benefits the urban poor. The second is entrepreneurial possibilities in production and services sectors. The third is analysis of urban poverty mitigation projects implemented in association with urban local bodies in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 financial year and preparation of the mitigation plans for the 2024-25 year.

Those reaching the urban local bodies for internships will conduct research on these three subjects and collect statistics on these. This will be done through interactions with local body officials, project implementation officials, people’s representatives, and project beneficiaries,

The information collected by the interns will be analysed and collated and a final report will be prepared by those doing their internships in the Kudumbashree State mission. The final report submitted to the Kudumbashree will include recommendations on which areas, including project implementation, need to be improved on.

Kudumbashree Executive Director Jafar Malik inaugurated the orientation programme. Kudumbashree programme officer (Urban) Jahangir S. spoke.

