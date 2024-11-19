Kudumbashree updating Pocketmart app for better access to products, services

Pocketmart, the Kudumbashree mobile app, is being upgraded to provide easy access to Kudumbashree products and services.

Pocketmart was rolled out earlier this year to facilitate placement of lunch orders in the State capital through the Kudumbashree’s Lunch Bell tiffin delivery service.

Now, the app is getting updates in an attempt to connect customers with services and products offered by Kudumbashree enterprises. This is seen as a significant step towards integrating Kudumbashree offerings into the digital marketplace.

Visibility and availability of Kudumbashree farm products such as fruit and vegetables; non-farm products such as spices, herbal products, jewellery, flour powders, snacks, apparel; and services such as ‘Quick Serve’ and ‘K4Care’ is enhanced through the app, opening the possibility of the online market to the Kudumbashree entrepreneurs.

At present, customers cannot make purchases online, but can directly connect with enterprises to interact with them about the product and place orders offline, thereby making the initiative unique. Kudumbashree will provide entrepreneurs access to the digital marketplace early in 2025 so as to promote local entrepreneurship. Work is on to include all entrepreneurs on the app.

In the next stage, entrepreneurs with GST registration and capable of supplying products across the country will be included. Once the app integrates online order and delivery, it will be as competent as other e-commerce apps, gradually expanding the range of services and improving user experience, say Kudumbashree officials.

Customers can at present ​​​​​connect with service providers under the Kudumbashree’s Quick Serve project that delivers services such as house cleaning, cooking, vehicle cleaning, maintenance, and K4Care that provides care for elderly, bedridden patients, and children and book their services through Pocketmart easily.

The e-commerce app will also allow customers to access information on Kudumbashree Premium restaurants, Janakeeya hotels, Kudumbashree ‘nano’ markets and ‘Shopee.’ and Kerala Chicken outlets.