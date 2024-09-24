Kudumbashree units urged to venture into more productive areas

Self-help groups under the Kudumbashree Mission should be encouraged to spend bank loans on more productive ventures, Kattakada MLA I.B. Satheesh said here on Tuesday. Delivering the inaugural address at a meeting of the district- level banking review committee, he called on local bodies in the district to make use of the free training courses offered by the rural self employment training centre under the lead bank.

Mr. Satheesh also urged banks to take the initiative for a campaign to spread awareness about the cyber security threats in digital banking.

The meeting resolved to intensify the campaign to bring all families in the district into the social security scheme to provide insurance cover up to ₹2 lakh for accidental or natural death. Officials informed the meeting that three blocks had already achieved the target.

Banks in the district together disbursed priority loans of ₹10,700 crore up till June 30 this year, achieving 35% of the target. An amount of ₹5,719 crore was disbursed in the agricultural sector while ₹4,728 crore was spent in the MSME sector. The credit-deposit ratio in the district rose to 80.71%.

Deputy Collector T.K. Vinod presided over the meeting. Deputy General Manager, Indian Overseas Bank G.V. Dayal Prasad; Lead district officer, RBI, Mini Balakrishnan; NABARD district manager Surabhi S. Kurup; district level officials of various departments and financial literacy councillors were among those present.

