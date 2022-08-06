Kerala

Kudumbashree unit gets order to make 5000 national flags

Staff Reporter Kozhikode August 06, 2022 21:43 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 21:43 IST

As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the 75 th year of India’s Independence, a Kudumbashree unit at Kadalundi has secured an order to make 5,000 national flags for the use of various households in the limits of Kadalundi grama panchayat and Feroke Municipality. It is claimed to be the largest order received by a local stitching unit functioning under the Kudumbashree Mission in Kozhikode. According to Kudumbashree officials, the target is to complete the making of all these flags within six days. One person will be able to make at least 80 flags a day and they are sure to meet the deadline on time, the officials said. 

