Kerala

Kudumbashree to take up parcel packing in post offices

Staff Reporter Thiruvananthapuram August 10, 2022 21:14 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 21:14 IST

Kudumbashree is set to provide its services to customers reaching post offices to send parcels.

A Kudumbashree unit will pack the parcels to be sent by post. Customers will pay the Kudumbashree unit according to the size of the parcel to be sent as per Postal department tariffs. The packing service will first be piloted at the General Post Office here.

Kudumbashree Executive Director Jafar Malik and Postal Services Director (Headquarters) K.K. Davis will sign a memorandum of understanding in this connection in the presence of Minister for Local Self-government M.V. Govindan and Post and Telegraphs Minister V. Abdurahiman here on Thursday.

