GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kudumbashree to strengthen palliative care movement in Malappuram

January 20, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Palliative Care movement in the district is set to get a boost with the members of the Kudumbashree offering their helping hand. The Health and Family Welfare department, in association with the Kudumbashree, will launch a campaign to strengthen palliative care from Sunday.

The campaign named ‘Njanundu Paricharanathinu’, meaning ‘I am there for care’, will involve special neighbourhood meetings in all panchayats and a special awareness drive.

The Kudumbashree in the district had already begun associating with the Palliative Care movement in a project named Hridya.

Kudumbashree volunteers will ensure that no terminally ill patient in their respective neighbourhood is missed out of the new campaign. The patients will be identified and care and support will be ensured for them.

Special neighbourhood meetings to be convened on Sunday (January 21) will read out the palliative care message, reassuring that each Kudumbashree member will volunteer to offer care and support for the terminally ill patients.

The Health department will ensure the support of the Kudumbashree through ASHA workers. Kudumbashree district mission coordinator Jafar K. Kakkooth said that proper coordination would be ensured for the benefit of the patients.

Mr. Kakkooth said that efforts would be made to ensure the presence of a trained volunteer in the neighbourhood of each terminally ill patient.

He said the new campaign will succeed in the district because Kudumbashree volunteers were already involved in palliative care under the scheme Hridya. “People in the district are by and large aware of the importance of palliative care. Therefore, we will not have any difficulty in the new campaign,” said Mr. Kakkooth.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.