Kudumbashree to strengthen entrepreneurial ventures

Network of block- level Micro Enterprise Resource Centres planned

March 14, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh said here on Monday that the Micro Enterprise Resource Centres (MERC) being set up under the Kudumbashree Mission at the block level would strengthen entreprenurial and development initiatives in Kerala.

Launching the MERC project at a function held at Nedumangad near here, he said the centres would function as employability hubs providing sustainable employment and ensuring a steady income for women.

Food Minister G.R. Anil said the network of MERCs would equip women with technological skills to take up diverse jobs.

MERCs would be set up in Idukki, Kottayam and Kasaragod also in the first phase and in all districts except Wayanad by the end of the month, Kudumbasree Executive Director Jaffer Malik said.

MLAs D.K. Murali and G. Stephen and representatives of three- tier local bodies were present on the occasion.

