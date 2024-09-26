GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kudumbashree to set up green neighbourhood groups for Litter-free Kerala project

Published - September 26, 2024 08:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 40,000 Kudumbashree volunteers will fan out across the State for a survey as part of an initiative to convert 3,00,000 neighbourhood groups (ayalkoottams) into green units under the Malinyamuktham Navakeralam (Litter- free Kerala) programme.

The ayalkootams will be graded on the basis of various parameters and the declaration of green units will be done by February 15, 2025, a pressnote issued by the Kudumbashree Mission said. The formation of green neighbourhood groups would represent a major step forward in the transition to a Litter- free Kerala, it added.

The survey, to be completed by December 30, will assess the garbage disposal system adopted by households, adherence to the green protocol by ayalkoottams, steps taken to prevent littering of public places and maintain clean roadsides, among other things. The groups with a low score in the first phase of the survey will be provided support to improve performance.

Core committees chaired by mission coordinators have been constituted in all districts to coordinate the survey and grading activities.

