Kudumbashree to roll out ‘Lunch Bell’ in Ernakulam shortly

‘Lunch Bell,’ the Kudumbashree Mission’s innovative project for doorstep delivery of lunch in steel utensils in compliance with the green protocol, is set to be expanded to Ernakulam district shortly.

The move comes in the wake of the encouraging response received by the project in Thiruvananthapuram where it was launched on a pilot basis earlier this year. Under the project, homely meals, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, are delivered regularly during lunch time at a pre-agreed time.

“We have identified three Kudumbashree units in the district as part of the project. Initially, the project will be introduced in Ernakulam town area and Thrikkakara on account of its status as IT hub. The unit running the canteen at the Kakkanad civil station will cater for the Lunch Bell scheme in Thrikkakara. In due course, the project can be expanded to more areas in the district,” said T.M. Rajeena, district mission coordinator, Ernakulam.

The project will be rolled out in more districts, including Ernakulam, after incorporating learnings from the pilot programme. Preparatory works in coordination with various departments are under way for the implementation of the project in Ernakulam. Kudumbashree members will fetch the utensils in which the lunch is distributed later in the day.

Orders for food will be received over the Kudumbashree’s dedicated mobile application ‘Pocketmart.’ Either specially trained Kudumbashree members or women from outside would be roped in for delivery by two-wheelers.

The menu will be decided on the basis of a variety of factors like availability of locally sourced food materials, feasibility, and features of the locality. The motto is ‘Serving a healthy and nutritious meal rich in right proportion of protein and fat’.

“There is scope for further expanding the project beyond serving lunch. The platform can be used for distributing various other products being manufactured by Kudumbashree units,” said Ms. Rajeena.

In Thiruvananthapuram, orders were received till 7 a.m. The lunch box in the form of a Thali with different dishes was delivered by around noon.

Kudumbashree Mission members are already running a number of budget hotels by the name Janakeeya hotels in the district. Lunch Bell will serve as an addition to them.

