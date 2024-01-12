GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kudumbashree to play an active role in palliative care

In a week-long campaign from January 15, they will identify and register patients requiring palliative care

January 12, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

More than 3,00,000 Ayalkkoottams (neighbourhood groups) under the Kudumbashree Mission are gearing up to play an active role in the Statewide campaign to offer palliative care services to bedridden patients and their families.

The Ayalkkoottams will hold special meetings during the week-long campaign from January 15. Working in tandem with ASHA workers, volunteers and various departments, they will identify and register patients requiring palliative care.

A press note issued by the Kudumbasree Mission said the programme was aimed at easing the ordeal of patients and helping their families earn a livelihood. The departments of Health, Education, Social Justice and Local Self-Government, the National AYUSH mission, Indian Systems of Medicine and Indian Medical Association will be part of the campaign.

