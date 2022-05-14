Kudumbashree to pilot Vayomaithri in 10 CDSs in State

May 14, 2022 18:49 IST

Aim to make them elderly friendly by providing social support

The Kudumbashree mission that already has 25,000 elderly neighbourhood groups under its umbrella is adopting a more focussed approach to social and economic empowerment of older persons with a new initiative termed Vayomaithri.

With the elderly projected to comprise 21% of the 3.5 crore population of the State by 2031, the implications of population ageing for various sectors of society are significant.

Vayomaithri intends to provide social support that ensures dignity and self-respect of the aged while tapping into their vast experience and skills for development.

The project will be piloted in 10 Kudumbashree community development societies (CDS) in the State to make them elderly friendly. It builds on the premise of educating society that care of the elderly is everyone’s responsibility.

The main objectives are to equip the Kudumbashree three-tier network and society to ensure that the elderly are given their proper due, launch of livelihood activities so they can lead fulfilling lives and contribute to local economic development, association with other departments to ensure services to the aged who are in need of special care and protection, their recreation and mental and physical health, and convergence with local bodies and other departments to roll out programmes for the elderly.

Informal education classes on issues related to elderly safety and care such as health problems and palliative care, importance of mental recreation, and social support will be conducted in all households in the limits of a local body. Fifty neighbourhood clubs, with 10-20 members above the age of 60 of whom 50% are women, will be formed in each CDS. The president of each neighbourhood club will be a woman, while the vice president can be of either sex. The office-bearers will be provided training. The neighbourhood clubs should take up an activity that facilitates their meeting, daily.

The clubs main focus will be on livelihood activities such as microenterprises, farming, animal husbandry, paper bag making, and so on. Special recreational activities such as trips, gatherings, cultural and sports events will be held for them.

A community initiative for organising health awareness classes and medical camps, legal awareness counselling, and facilitate elderly friendly transport, will be taken up by the community.

Besides ensuring 100% services at the doorstep, pension for all eligible members should be provided. Activities such as sharing of experiences of the elderly in various platforms such as schools, honouring them, recognising neighbourhood groups and individuals working for elderly welfare should also be taken up.

One neighbourhood group will be put in charge of one elderly neighbourhood group. Committees will be formed at the ward level to monitor activities for the elderly. Various information, education, and communication activities can also be taken up through social media.

Depending on the experience in the 10 CDSs, the Vayomaithri project will be extended across the State.