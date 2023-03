March 25, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kudumbashree is organising a contest for its neighbourhood group members to select a theme song in Malayalam as part of its silver jubilee celebrations.

The best song will get a prize of ₹10,000 and citation. A jury of experts will select the winner. The prize will be given away at the Kudumbashree anniversary celebrations on May 17. The last date for receiving the compositions is April 15.