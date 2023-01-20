Kudumbashree to organise meet in its NHGs on January 26

January 20, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kudumbashree mission will organise a gathering called “Chuvadu” in its three lakh neighbourhood groups (NHGs) on January 26 to mark the start of its 25th anniversary celebrations.

Nearly 45 lakh Kudumbashree women who are part of the NHGs, their family members, auxiliary group members, Balasabha members, elderly NHG members, and special NHG members will participate in the gatherings. Discussions will be led by NHG members on the changes in their lives and in society on the basis of 25 years of Kudumbashree’s work, and in areas such as health, cleanliness, development needs of NHG members and the locality, and so on.

This will be followed by microplanning of projects keeping in mind sustainable development goals.

Kudumbashree will organise a host of programmes from January 26 to May 17.