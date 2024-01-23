Kudumbashree to open farm outlets under Nature’s Fresh brand

January 23, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Vegetables and fruits produced by Kudumbashree farming groups will now be sold through a branded network of kiosks modelled on Cafe Kudumbashree.

Farm produce will now be sold through agricultural outlets under the ‘Nature’s Fresh’ brand.

Kudumbashree that has made available pesticide-free vegetables and fruits and value-added products through its ‘nattuchanthas’ (local markets) is opening the outlets as part of the Farm Livelihood scheme being implemented by it in the State.

The goal is to open outlets in all blocks to find markets for agricultural produce grown by Kudumbashree farming groups and provide the people with pesticide-free vegetables. A 100 Nature’s Fresh kiosks will start functioning in the first phase.

Over 3.78 lakh women farmers in 81,034 Kudumbashree farm groups cultivate fruits and vegetables on 12,819.71 hectares in the State. The women farmers mostly depend on the nattuchanthas to sell their produce, but with the Nature’s Fresh outlets more value and popularity can be assured for farm produce and value-added products. Consumers too will benefit from more quality products. The Nature’s Fresh kiosks will function under the respective Kudumbashree community development societies (CDS). The Kudumbashree has sanctioned ₹2 lakh for each kiosk to the CDSs.

A Kudumbashree member will be in charge of sales at each outlet. They will get ₹3,600 a month as honorarium and 3% of the profits as wages in the first year. The procurement of produce will be done through community resource persons chosen as part of the scheme. The outlets will be at least 150 sq ft in blocks where buildings are available, and 100 sq ft where buildings are not available.

Nine outlets will be opened in Thiruvananthapuram, eight in Kollam, five in Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha each, eight each in Idukki and Kottayam, six in Ernakulam, eight in Thrissur, four in Palakkad, eight each in Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur, five in Wayanad, and 10 in Kasaragod. With a steady market for the produce, production and sale will be ramped up, a statement from the Kudumbashree said on Tuesday.

The State-level inauguration of the Nature’s Fresh kiosks will be performed by Minister for Local Self-government M.B. Rajesh at Cherunniyoor in Varkala on Thursday. V. Joy, MLA, will perform the first sale. O.S. Ambika, MLA, will preside. Kudumbashree Executive Director Jafar Malik will speak.