Kudumbashree to launch social support campaign for parents of children in BUDS schools

December 30, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kudumbashree district mission is set to implement a programme, Mukulam, for the parents of mentally challenged children in its BUDS schools and BUDS rehabilitation centres from next month.

Parents of differently abled children experience a range of challenges as they care for their children. They are on their toes 24x7, without any respite from caregiving duties. Inadequate support from extended family, often from lack of understanding or patience, also weighs them down.

Social isolation contributes to lack of awareness of services and support available, increasing their frustration and feeling of helplessness. Parents also need to process their own feelings so that the tension and worry does not spill over into their relationship. Financial problems are also a constant source of worry for many parents.

As part of the 25th anniversary of the Kudumbashree, its Thiruvananthapuram district mission aims at improving the social support available to such parents and reduce their social isolation.

Mukulam will be a four-phased programme organised by the Kudumbashree community development societies of local bodies where the BUDS institutions are located.

Nearly 1,500 children attend 44 BUDS institutions in the district. Initially, interactions or group discussions will be held with parents of children in 23 BUDS institutions and their staff on the problems faced by them, how to address them, and their requirements. Snehitha gender help desk staff will provide them counselling if needed. The interaction among parents is expected to alleviate their stress and find connections with others who understand them. The remaining BUDS institutions will be covered in February.

In the second phase, experts will educate the parents on kinds of disabilities, how to identify them, treatment and care.

The third phase will include creating awareness of their rights and various schemes available for them. In the fourth phase, video documentation of parents sharing their experiences to motivate other parents and screening of film on the differently abled and a documentary will be held.

The district mission hopes to complete all four phases by May so that parents of mentally challenged children are better equipped to face challenges and there is better social support available to them.