Kudumbashree to join palliative care campaign

January 13, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kudumbashree is set to become part of a State-level campaign to intensify palliative care in Kerala.

The campaign will be held from January 15 to January 21. It seeks to ensure participation of everyone to provide relief to the bedridden and their family.

As part of it, special meetings will be held in more than three lakh Kudumbashree neighbourhood groups (NHGs) on January 21 to discuss palliative care.

Kudumbashree’s responsibility as part of the campaign is to function in association with various departments to provide care and other support to the bedridden in all local body limits. For this, nearly 6.5 lakh women, including three lakh social development sub-committee conveners and equal number of gender point persons in the NHGs, will become active in the area of palliative care.

These women will help register all those requiring palliative care in each NHG limits, and in association with ASHA workers and palliative care units, they will make sure that those in need of palliative care get it. The bedridden will also be put in touch with volunteers working in the sector.

The campaign will also benefit families whose members are unable to go to work owing to the presence of bedridden patients and those experiencing financial problems.

Those patients who can be rehabilitated by providing them jobs will be registered separately. Weekly house visits will be held to ensure that care is provided in a timely manner.

Kudumbashree will associate with Health, Education, Social Justice, and Local Self-Governments departments as well as National AYUSH Mission, homoeopathy, Indian Medical Association, Indian Systems of Medicine, and voluntary organisations working in the area of palliative care.