Kudumbashree to implement ‘Sora Parayunnu’ scheme

The Kudumbashree district mission has chalked out an ambitious scheme titled ‘Kondotty Sora Parayunnu’, aimed at lifting the Kondotty Assembly segment in various sectors.

T.V. Ibrahim, MLA, Kondotty, is spearheading the year-long programme, which will have 100 action days.

Mr. Ibrahim said the scheme would ensure employment for 1,000 women and 2,000 youngsters. “We are aiming at making Kondotty 100% women friendly, differently abled friendly, old age friendly, youth friendly, entrepreneur friendly, farmer friendly, eco friendly, tourist friendly, and expatriate friendly,” he said.

Sale-cum-exhibitions, food festivals, seminars, and conclaves will be organised as part of the scheme.

Apart from local bodies and the Kudumbashree Mission, the departments of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Health, Social Justice, Education, Industry, Fisheries and Tourism, and agencies like Nehru Yuva Kendra, Literacy Mission, and Akshaya will be roped in for the scheme, Mr. Ibrahim said.