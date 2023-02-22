ADVERTISEMENT

Kudumbashree to hold job fair for women on Friday

February 22, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Job opportunities as part of the Thozhilrangathekku project

The Hindu Bureau

The Kudumbashree district mission will organise a job fair for women here on Friday. The fair, spearheaded by the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission, will help women who are educated and on the lookout for employment receive suitable job opportunities as part of the Thozhilrangathekku project.

The fair will be held at the LBS Institute of Technology, Poojappura, from 8 a.m. Prominent companies from within the State and outside will participate. Interviews will be held in-person and online.

Thozhilrangathekku is being implemented jointly by the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission and the Kudumbashree to provide more job opportunities for women. As part of the first phase of the project, job offer letters will be handed over to 1,000 women by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on March 8, International Women’s Day. The district-level job fairs are a prelude to this.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission aims at creating 30 lakh job opportunities in the knowledge sector. A survey conducted by it in association with the Kudumbashree has found that there are 53 lakh job-seekers in the State. Of them, 58% are women. It is against this backdrop that Thozhilrangathekku was launched at the State level. The job fair in the capital district exclusively for women is the first step in this direction.

Those interested in participating in the fair can register on the mission’s Digital Workforce Management System (DWMS) portal. For details, call 0471-2737883. Spot registration is also available.

As many as 25,000 women have registered on the DWMS portal for training as part of Thozhilrangathekku. Women from neighbouring districts too can participate in the job fair.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US