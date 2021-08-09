Kudumbashree to have units for educated young women

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

09 August 2021 18:54 IST

20,000 units will be formed for women in 18-40 age group, says Minister

Twenty-thousand units will be formed as part of the Kudumbashree movement for educated young women between the ages of 18 and 40, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan has said.

The units will be formed at the ward level in local bodies within two months, the Minister said, replying to the debate on demands for grants in the Assembly on Monday.

“Kudumbashree was formed 23 years ago and today it has become a major force with 45.43 lakh members. However, young, educated women between the ages of 18 and 40 are still not a part of it. The new decision will ensure lakhs of jobs,” he said.

Unifying five services

The government’s decision to unify the five services under the Local Self-Government Department into a single department will be implemented in one month’s time, Mr. Govindan said. Under this plan, five services — Panchayat, Rural Development, Urban Affairs, Local Self-Government Engineering and Urban-Rural Planning — will be unified.

The LSG Department intends to complete the online migration of 213 services offered by it by this year-end, the Minister said. The Information Kerala Mission is in charge of the project, he said. The survey announced by the State government to identify the poorest families in the State also will be completed by the end of this year, he added.

People’s Plan

The People’s Plan campaign, which turns 25 years old on August 17, has served to transform the lives of the people of the State, Mr. Govindan said. The experiences of the past 25 years will be used to give a fresh impetus to the campaign, he said. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the 25th anniversary celebrations on August 17.