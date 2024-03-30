Kudumbashree to ensure food for poll officials

March 30, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

For the fourth time, the Kudumbashree has been tasked with serving food to officials on election duty on April 25 and 26.

The Kudumbashree has served food to officials on poll duty during the 2016 Assembly polls, 2019 Lok Sabha election, and the 2021 Assembly elections. This time too, the Kudumbashree women will become part of the election process by making sure that officials on duty in nearly 2,500 booths across the constituencies of Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal in the district do not go hungry.

Each booth will have five to six officials on poll duty. With so many officials in need of sustenance, the Kudumbashree’s catering units alone will not be able to provide them food. The Kudumbashree has, therefore, decided to go with its neighbourhood groups (NHGs) or a NHG member living near a booth to ready the menu for the officials.

The officials reaching the booth with the polling material on April 25 will be asked for their order and food served to them accordingly that day and the next.

The food in the distribution and reception centres will be the responsibility of 15 catering units who have a good experience running Cafe Kudumbashree.

Kudumbashree district mission officials expect nearly 1,000 people to assemble in the distribution centres on the day before the polls. They will be served breakfast, tea, snacks, and lunch. After officials heading for the polling booth head out with the polling material, those staying back will be served dinner after they place orders. Since the ballot boxes will likely reach the distribution and reception centres late on polling day, the Cafe Kudumbashree units will make food available to those officials posted there till that time.

Besides, serving food on polling day and its previous day, the Kudumbashree will also ensure food for election officials during their training, said officials.

The Kudumbashree is finalising the menu, albeit a limited one, and the rates. It is also identifying the NHGs who can provide quality food to the poll officials manning the booth. A token system is also being considered so that payments can be made at the time of placing the orders, said Kudumbashree district mission officials.

Nearly 600 NHG units and catering units will be involved in feeding the poll officials. The menu will include tea and idly-sambar for breakfast, lemon juice, snacks, veg lunch, fish fry or curry, and chapattis and veg curry for dinner.