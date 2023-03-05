Kudumbashree to celebrate Women’s Day with a host of programmes

March 05, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kudumbashree will celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8 with an array of programmes.

Minister for Local Self-government M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate a Haritha Karma Sena get-together and a karate training programme for Kudumbashree members at a function at Mount Carmel Convention Centre, Vazhuthacaud.

Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman will release the logo for the karate training, hand over the agreement for the training, and inaugurate the distribution of uniforms. Minister for Transport Antony Raju will preside.

The karate training will be conducted in association with the Sports Kerala Foundation. The training is intended to hone women’s martial arts skills and prevent gender-based violence. In the first phase, two select women from each district will be provided special training from March 8 to April 1. These women, who have received training in karate earlier, will act as master trainers for the second phase of training in which 30-40 women will be trained. The trained women will be formed into microentrepreneurial groups and registered for providing training to women and children at the community development society level. A karate demonstration will be held in connection with the inaugural.

e-rickshaws

Mr. Rajesh will also inaugurate distribution of 95 e-rickshaws provided by ICICI Bank through its corporate social responsibility fund to the Haritha Karma Sena members. Keys to seven e-rickshaws — five in the city Corporation and one each in Nedumangad municipality and Karode panchayat — will be handed over at the event itself.

Mr. Raju will give away the Haritha Karma Sena awards and make the digital literacy announcement of the Haritha Karma Sena members. The Sena members use the Haritha Mithram app to record the number of houses, shops, and establishments visited in each local body and quantity of waste collected from these. At present, more than 6,000 Haritha Karma Sena members in 378 local bodies use the mobile app to improve their services and thereby become digitally literate.

Talk show

Best Haritha Karma Sena members in each district, best consortium, and local body that provides them maximum support will be felicitated on the occasion. A talk show in which Haritha Karma Sena members will share their experiences will be held in the afternoon.

A motivation class by Labour Commissioner and Loka Kerala Sabha Director K. Vasuki will be held prior to the inaugural.