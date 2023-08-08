Kudumbashree to celebrate BUDS Day on August 16

August 08, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kudumbashree will celebrate BUDS Day on August 16 from this year.

It was on this day that the first BUDS school in the State was formally opened in Venganoor grama panchayat in the capital in 2004.

The day is being observed to make the functioning of BUDS schools, which are run by the Kudumbashree in association with local self-government institutions for education and rehabilitation of intellectually challenged children, more democratic. BUDS Day is also being observed to bring more intellectually challenged children under the BUDS umbrella and to ensure mental support for parents of such children.

Ahead of the first BUDS Day, BUDS week celebrations will be organised from Wednesday. Fruit tree saplings will be planted in all 359 BUDS institutions that include BUDS schools and BUDS rehabilitation centres as part a programme named ‘Oru Mukulam’ on Wednesday. On Friday, children and employees from BUDS institutions will visit the houses of children who are not able to reach the institutions owing to physical challenges.

On August 15, Independence Day celebrations, parents’ meet, and opportunity for the children to display their talents will be arranged.

The valedictory of the week-long programmes and BUDS Day will be celebrated on August 16. Cultural programmes by children of BUDS institutions will be held that day.

There are 167 BUDS schools for children up to the age of 18, and 192 BUDS rehabilitation centres for those above 18 in the State.

The rehabilitation centres that began functioning in 2013 focus on employment and livelihood training.